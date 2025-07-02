Over 18,000 RTI Cases Await Decision

Hyderabad: Nearly 18,000 cases are pending with the newly-constituted State Information Commission (SIC), as it was lying defunct for around two years from February 2023.

A quick scan of the commission data shows that 5,222 cases are pending in the revenue department, 3189 in MA&UD, 1,468 in home department, 1,122 in school education and 858 in the finance department.

After the new commission came into being, around 800 hearings have been conducted so far and nearly half of the cases are resolved. The remaining cases are in process. “Earlier, when the information was sought regarding a particular aspect it was not being furnished. We are now ensuring through the hearings that the appellate gets the information, with fixed deadlines to the Public Information Officer (PIO). If not serious action, including complaint or imposing penalties, as per rules will be taken,” said B. Ayodhya Reddy, SIC.

Further, the commission noticed that some PIO’s and First Appellate Authorities have not been attending the hearings and deputing personnel from their offices. Viewing the matter seriously, the commission directed PIO’s to attend hearings personally.

The SIC also observed the delay in the submission of the consolidated quarterly reports and annual reports by the department heads in the Secretariat. This is hindering the commission work of providing information to people under the Right to Information Act.

With the issue, the SIC urged the government to issue necessary instructions to the department heads in the Secretariat for timely submission of reports. The CIC and information commissioners are holding hearings daily to provide people with the information they seek, ensuring accountability and transparency.

The SIC also noticed delay in placing the annual reports before both the houses of State Legislature even after the commission submitted and the SIC requested the government for placing the annual reports submitted by the commission of the 2015 -2017 (Telangana Part) and 2018-2023 before the both houses of Legislature.