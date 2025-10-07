Over 1,700 Students Graduate From UoH

Hyderabad: A visually impaired gold medallist and a young researcher from Kashmir were among the 1,717 students who graduated from the University of Hyderabad on Tuesday, turning the 25th convocation into a celebration of perseverance and purpose.

For Gopi Tejaswi, who completed her MA in political science, the gold medal under the OBC category marked years of persistence — late nights with screen readers and countless hours revising lecture notes in audio format. Her achievement drew prolonged applause from the audience, many of whom were moved by the quiet determination behind her success. Faculty members described her as one of the most engaged and insightful students in her batch.

Equally inspiring was Dr Mohammed Sultan Khan, who received his PhD in animal biology along with the Prof. Yenugu Ramaswamy Naidu Medal for the best thesis. Hailing from Kashmir, he faced interruptions in his studies due to regional unrest but remained steadfast in his research that demanded precision, patience, and long hours in the laboratory. His journey reflected the kind of resilience the university said it strives to nurture through access, mentorship, and equal opportunity.

Chancellor Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, who declared the convocation open, said universities must not only confer degrees but also shape citizens who use knowledge responsibly. “Education must rest on honesty, service, and love for the nation,” he said.

Governor and Chief Rector Jishnu Dev Varma urged students to build compassion along with intellect. Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the Governor said, “The cultivation of minds should be the ultimate aim of education.”

Delivering the convocation address, Dr Krishna Ella, founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, said innovation begins with curiosity and courage. “A degree gives knowledge, but innovation comes from imagination and skill,” he remarked, recalling how Indian scientists overcame doubt during the pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao presented the university’s annual report, noting over 700 international publications, 50 patents, Rs161.9 crore worth of active research projects, and a growing start-up ecosystem that has created more than 500 jobs — nearly half led by women entrepreneurs. He said the university continues to attract first-generation learners and remains committed to inclusion and excellence.