Over 1.5 Lakh Years Old Stone Tools Found Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lower Palaeolithic stone tools, including hand axes and a flake tool, have been discovered on the banks of a water channel in the Manchirevula forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad, extending the timeline of human presence in the region.

According to Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam convener Sreeramoju Haragopal and Climate Front Telangana vice-president Mir Omar Ali Khan, the artefacts date between 6 lakh and 1.5 lakh years ago.

Retired Dharwad University professor Ravi Korisettar, who identified the hand axes as belonging to the Lower Palaeolithic period, noted repeated findings of such ancient tools in the area.

Researchers said Middle Palaeolithic rock art and stone tools had earlier been found along the same Manchirevula forest track. The latest artefacts were recovered from sand near a small stream and a man-made water channel.

They also noted that Middle Palaeolithic rock paintings and Neolithic tools were previously discovered in the BN Nar Hills in Hyderabad, indicating a wider prehistoric presence in and around the city.

Expressing concern over urban expansion, the researchers said several such remains may already have been lost. Haragopal urged the state government to protect these sites and preserve Telangana’s historical legacy for future generations.