Over 14 Months, Man Cheats Woman, Who Lost Job, Of ₹48.5 L

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman searching for a marriage alliance was allegedly cheated of ₹48.5 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website who posed as a businessman from Bengaluru. The fraud continued for over 14 months before she approached the Rachakonda cybercrime police.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused introduced himself as Surya Parvathaneni, claiming to be the director of a Bengaluru-based group of industries. After two weeks of daily conversations, he gained her trust by promising marriage and a stable life. Soon after, he began seeking money under various pretexts, citing business and personal emergencies.

She initially transferred ₹3.5 lakh to his bank account, followed by multiple transactions amounting to ₹48.5 lakh. When she lost her job and informed him of her financial difficulties, he allegedly persuaded her to borrow from friends and continue sending him money.

Eventually, the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages, cutting off all contact. Realising she had been duped, the woman lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.