Over 1.12 Lakh Teachers Complete Training Across Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 1.12 lakh teachers and headmasters have completed the statewide teacher training programme for 2025-26, aimed at improving foundational learning, classroom practices, and the integration of digital tools in government schools.

Organised by the department of school education, the initiative covered 25,356 institutions, including those run by the government, local bodies, TREIS, Model Schools, KGBVs, and URS. Training was held over three five-day spells in May, following a cascade model to maximise reach and participation. The attendance was 97.24 per cent. Another 3,202 teachers who were on medical or other sanctioned leave will undergo mop-up sessions in the coming weeks.

The sessions were conducted by 5,605 resource persons. About 1,165 teachers who are set to retire by July were exempt from the programme.

The training focused on improving student learning outcomes through modules on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for Classes 1 to 5, and the Learning Improvement Programme (LIP) for Classes 6 to 9. Teachers were also introduced to innovative pedagogy, updated assessment practices, and digital literacy including artificial intelligence, use of ICT tools, and interactive flat panels (IFPs). Sessions also addressed school-based interventions such as creating drug-free environments and promoting adolescent safety and empowerment.