Over 11,000 Youth Employed Through Singareni Supported Mega Job Fairs In Telangana

25 Oct 2025 12:34 AM IST

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) said it would conduct job melas at Huzurnagar on Saturday and Sathupalli and Bellampalli on Sunday to help youths find employment.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) (Image:DC)

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) said it would conduct job melas at Huzurnagar on Saturday and Sathupalli and Bellampalli on Sunday to help youths find employment. The SCCL so far has organised four mega job fairs where more than 11,000 job-seekers were benefited, in Madhira, Wyra, Godavarikhani, and Bhupalpally, according to a press note.

Approximately 200 private companies, including many from Hyderabad, will participate, offering roles suitable for candidates ranging from Class 7 to postgraduate levels, including diploma and engineering graduates. Each fair hosts 80 to 100 companies conducting on-the-spot interviews and issuing appointment letters. SCCL said it would provide all facilities to students and even arrange food to the candidates during the interview.


DC Correspondent
