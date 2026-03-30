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Over 1,000 Pedal for Fitness at IIT Hyderabad's 'Sundays on Cycle' Event

Telangana
30 March 2026 1:13 AM IST

Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand flagged off the event

Over 1,000 Pedal for Fitness at IIT Hyderabads Sundays on Cycle Event
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Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand, alongside IIT Hyderabad Director Prof. B.S. Murty and other participants, at the starting line of the 'Sundays on Cycle' community ride held at the IITH campus.

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 people participated in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event organised at IIT Hyderabad to promote fitness and healthy living under fit India initiative. Organised by the IITH Cycling Club, the event featured 10 km and 20 km cycling routes, alongside warm-up sessions, Zumba, and community engagement activities.

Badminton champion Pullela Gopichand, who flagged off the event, emphasised the importance of integrating sports into daily life, stating that physical activity builds long-term strength and discipline. He encouraged students to adopt sports as a regular habit.

IITH director Prof. B.S. Murty said, "We believe that fitness and well-being are integral to education. We actively encourage students to adopt cycling as a lifestyle and, in fact, provide support to buy a cycle at the time of admission to help them take up cycling on campus actively. We are also working to integrate sports and physical activity into our academic framework.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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