Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals, a premier tertiary care hospital in India, celebrated International Nurses Day with great fervor by organizing a special Walkathon. Over 1000 dedicated staff nurses participated in this event, underscoring the pivotal role of nursing care in modern healthcare delivery.



The theme for International Nurses Day 2024, as declared by the International Council of Nurses, is 'Our Nurses Our Future, The Economic Power of Care'. AIG Hospitals commemorated this day by acknowledging the significant contributions of nurses towards building a healthier tomorrow.

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, expressed his gratitude towards the nursing staff, stating, "Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, providing compassionate care and support to patients and their families. Their dedication and expertise are invaluable in ensuring positive health outcomes. We salute their unwavering commitment towards patient care."

Bindu George, Chief of Nursing at AIG Hospitals, emphasized the importance of recognizing the economic impact of nursing care, stating, "Nurses play a crucial role not only in providing clinical care but also in driving economic growth for a large section of the society and are instrumental in maintaining the quality of healthcare through their expertise and professionalism. As we celebrate International Nurses Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering nurses in their vital role."

The Walkathon organized by AIG Hospitals served as a platform for nurses to come together, celebrate their profession, and raise awareness about the indispensable role they play in healthcare delivery. Participants walked with enthusiasm, carrying banners and posters highlighting the theme of this year's International Nurses Day.

AIG Hospitals remains dedicated to fostering a culture of appreciation and support for nurses, recognizing their invaluable contributions towards building a healthier, happier society.