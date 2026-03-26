Over 1,000 Contract Doctors in Limbo in Telangana

Hyderabad: Assistant, associate and professor-rank doctors working on contract in teaching hospitals across Telangana are facing uncertainty after receiving notices stating that salaries will not be paid beyond March 31 unless the government issues orders extending their services.

Over 1,000 contract doctors from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 batches are affected. They are currently paid between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.9 lakh per month. While earlier batches received two-year extensions, the latest notices have left many anxious.

Jahangir, a doctor from Osmania General Hospital, said, “All contract doctors have received notices stating that salaries will not be paid after March 31 as continuation orders are awaited. If decisions are delayed, we may be left jobless. We need clarity so that we can look for other opportunities.”

A circular from Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar, stated that contract and outsourcing staff would not receive wages beyond March 31, 2026, without continuation orders. A similar notice from Government Medical College, Karimnagar, said contractual services would end on March 31.

However, senior officials said extension orders are usually issued after March and services are likely to continue. They added that salary payments, typically released in April, may be delayed by about a month and urged doctors not to panic.