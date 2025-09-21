Over 100 Acres Encroached in Gajularamaram, HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out demolitions in Gajularamaram on Sunday, clearing illegal constructions on government land worth nearly ₹4,500 crore.

Officials said houses measuring 60 to 70 square yards, each sold for about ₹10 lakh, were being built on the encroached land. Acting on complaints, HYDRAA identified that nearly 100 acres out of 300 acres in survey number 397 had been encroached.

The land, originally handed over to the State Finance Corporation, TSIIC, HMDA and Housing Board departments, had not yet been utilised, leading to large-scale encroachments. Permanent structures had already come up on parts of the land, which is valued at ₹40–50 lakh per acre.

During the operation, locals protested, stating that they had purchased the land in good faith and demanded action against those who sold it to them. HYDRAA officials said the reclaimed land would be fenced to prevent further encroachment.