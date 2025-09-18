Over 1 Lakh New Ration Cards Issued In Warangal

Warangal: The government considers the ration card a key document for welfare schemes, including rice supply, Aarogyasri health benefits, and the Indiramma Housing Scheme. For the past 10 years under the previous BRS government, many eligible families were unable to obtain new ration cards or add their children’s names to existing ones, causing significant hardship.

After the formation of the Congress government, officials began accepting applications through Praja Palana and Mee Seva centres. These applications were verified in the field, and new cards were issued along with member additions. This has brought great relief to thousands of beneficiaries who had been waiting for years.

In the past three months, more than one lakh new ration cards have been approved in the erstwhile Warangal district. Along with issuing new cards, the government is also providing fine rice to new cardholders, a move that has been well received by the people.

Officials in the six districts of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad, and Mulugu have accelerated the process, marking a clear change from the earlier BRS regime, when people struggled to get new cards. The Congress government has placed special focus on strengthening the ration system, encouraging more applications and updates. The distribution of fine rice for June, July, and August was completed in June, and the next round began in the first week of September.

Between June and September, 1,03,740 new ration cards were issued across the six districts, raising the total number of ration cards in the erstwhile district to 12,16,360 from 11,12,620. Mahbubabad recorded the highest number of new cards with 30,283, followed by Jangaon (18,836), Hanamkonda (18,350), Warangal (16,863), Bhupalpally (11,252), and Mulugu (8,156).

Akula Lalitha, a beneficiary from Sammaiah Nagar, expressed her happiness after receiving a new ration card. “We have been waiting for this for so long. The government has kept its promise, and we are very grateful for this support. We faced many problems earlier, but now we can access the benefits we need. This is a very good sign for poor families like us,” she told Deccan Chronicle.