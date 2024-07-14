Outsourcing Staff Get Less than Adda Workers: Etala Rajender

Hyderabad: BJP’s Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender on Saturday said outsourcing employees working in different government departments are getting less than casual laborers. The governments have looked into the issues of contract workers and increased their salaries but the outsourcing employees have been ignored.

Taking part in a round table meeting arranged at the Press Club in Somajiguda, Rajender said he solved the problems of contract employees when he was finance minister in the BRS government. The salaries of contract employees were hiked, but the government failed to look into the demands of outsourcing employees.

Rajendar said the government at that time had asked the departments concerned to appoint some agency to pay the salaries of outsourcing employees to avoid commissions. He said the casual laborers working at addas get between Rs600 and Rs800 per day, but outsourcing employees get just Rs400.

The outsourcing employees have been working in the government departments for many years. After deduction of ESI, PF and GST, they get just Rs9,000 per month. These employees have been demanding direct credit of their salaries without paying any commission to the third party. It is a genuine demand and the government must look into this, he said.

Rajendar also asked the government to give priority to outsourcing employees while giving job notifications. The government must protect the jobs of these employees when giving job notifications in different departments, he said.