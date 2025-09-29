Our Work Speaks, People Will Bless Cong Again: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: The elections to the local bodies will once again see people supporting and blessing the Congress thanks to the various schemes and programmes taken up by the government for farmers, women, youth and other sections that have touched the lives and hearts of the people, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday.

Speaking with reporters in Madhira, Bhatti said the BRS was desperately trying to throw mud at the Congress which fulfilled decades old aspiration of 42 per cent reservations for BCs. “They are also approaching the courts to create hurdles to prevent the reservations from becoming a reality. The Congress fulfilled 99 per cent of its promises. These include the Rs 21,000 crore farm loan waiver, filling 60,000 vacancies including Group I in the government, `500 per quintal bonus for fine rice among others including free travel in RTC buses for women,” he said.

In Hyderabad, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government had issued GO No. 9 on 42 per cent reservations after following all required steps. Also, recently, the Supreme Court in a case related to Tamil Nadu said a Bill pending for approval for more than three months can be deemed as approved.

“We respect the courts, and we call on all parties to submit affidavits in the court on their support to the Bill passed in the Assembly,” Prabhakar said. He also said that he, along with ministers Konda Surekha and Vakiti Srihari will meet leaders of all political parties on this issue.