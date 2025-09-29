Our 'Debt Card' Brahmastra Will Lay Cong Low: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that the party was fully ready for elections to local bodies, and claimed that the Congress was headed for a humiliating defeat.

Rama Rao, addressing a meeting of party workers at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, said the ‘Congress debt card’ of the BRS “will be the Brahmastra against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Congress government. The BRS will sweep the polls, be it the local body elections, or the byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat.”

He said “the Congress government will face a humiliating defeat as people across the state have lost faith in it, and are once again turning towards K. Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership.” Rama Rao said every section of the society, be it farmers, women, youth, students, and the elderly, are all disillusioned with Congress rule which betrayed people by not keeping its promises to them

Referring to the ‘Congress debt card’ campaign through which the BRS is highlighting the “unkept and failed promises” of the Congress government, Rama Rao said “the Congress’ hand symbol has turned into a hand of destruction for its own party. The ‘debt card’ movement will script the downfall of this government by highlighting how it failed to deliver on its guarantees.”