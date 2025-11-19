Our Curriculum Follows Child’s Development Rhythm, Says Thraya Founder

Hyderabad: As Thraya, a Waldorf-inspired school, opens its doors in Janwada near Kokapet, its founder Meenu Talasila spoke with Deccan Chronicle about their vision, the school’s philosophy and why nurturing young children matters now more than ever.

Q. Could you explain what Thraya is, and what the school stands for?

Thraya is a Waldorf-inspired school, built on the idea that education should be gentle, joyful and meaningful. Our school name, “Thraya”, which means three, represents three pillars surrounding a child — teachers, parents and the community. We believe in bringing education which is age-appropriate to the child, in a manner which is not burdening them. Thraya aims at bringing a deeply human, thoughtful and artistic approach to learning.

Q. What is the curriculum like, and how is it different from conventional schooling?

Our curriculum follows the rhythm of the child’s development. Instead of focusing solely on academics, we allow children to learn through imagination, stories, nature, movement and hands-on activities. Lessons flow with a sense of rhythm, helping children feel secure and engaged. Our key focus is on teaching them the fundamentals of life. We bring nature into daily learning through specially-curated experiences, outdoor play, natural materials and artistic work. The aim is not to rush children into teaching all the technical elements, but to support their natural curiosity, creativity and emotional well-being.

Q. You’re a well-educated founder. What do the teachers and founders hope to give to the children at Thraya?

Yes, I hold an M.Phil in education from Cambridge University, and have my MA in education from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Bharath, our co-founder, is a BE (electrical) and computer engineering graduate from the Ohio State University. We have three teachers, and all three are well educated. We want our faculty to have a nurturing personality, who understands our core concept of natural education towards our children.

Q. How important is it to nurture children during their early years?

Today, mental health is a key part of our lives, and several mental health issues stem back to the individual’s childhood and their upbringing. When children grow in an environment filled with rhythm, warmth, nature and care, they develop a strong sense of security and inner confidence. Nurturing these early years is at the heart of everything we do at Thraya.

Q. In today’s society, education is a fast-paced highly competitive business. How will Thraya be different?

We do not want to run behind trends and force students into unnecessary competition. We want to give children meaningful experiences. Through our curriculum and education, we will ensure the child has sufficient skills to do anything they love, instead of focusing solely on academic milestones and trending markets.