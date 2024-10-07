OUJAC Leaders Lobbying Hard for State-level Nominated Posts

Adilabad: Congress leaders, including student representatives from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), have begun lobbying for the second phase of nominated posts from the erstwhile Adilabad district. The TPCC has already nominated several leaders for the positions of Grandhalaya chairman and market committee posts.

Aspiring leaders for corporation and district-level nominated posts, including the Grandhalaya Samstha chairman and market committee chairman, have met with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, requesting consideration for their candidacies for these positions.

TPCC state general secretary and OUJAC leader Durgam Bhaskar, from Sirpur (T) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, is actively lobbying for a state-level nominated post. Earlier, he had aimed to contest the Chennur Assembly seat, but Gaddam Vivek, who joined Congress from the BJP, received the ticket and won the seat.

Khalid Sheik of Ichoda, who participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, is also vying for a state-level nominated post. Adivasi leader Kotnaka Tirupathi has been appointed as the chairman of the Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation.

Senior Congress leader Naresh Jadhav from Adilabad, who was denied both MLA and MP tickets, is also lobbying for a state-level nominated position. Atram Suguna, who contested in the parliamentary elections and was defeated, is seeking a nominated post through her mentor, minister Seethakka.

DCC presidents Vishwaprasad, K. Srihari Rao, former MLA Rekha Naik, Ade Gajender, and Shyam Naik are likewise lobbying for nominated posts. Additionally, OUJAC student leader and TPCC secretary Anil Kumar from Asifabad is pursuing a nominated position.

Speaking to the Deccan Chronicle, TPCC general secretary Durgam Bhaskar expressed his expectation of receiving a state-level nominated post in the first phase, but that did not materialise. He remains hopeful of securing a position in the second phase, especially under the quota for Osmania University leaders who actively contributed to the party’s efforts to regain power and played a significant role in the Telangana agitation.