OU V-C Visits College Of Defence Management For Long-Standing Academic Collaboration

Hyderabad: In a significant reaffirmation of long-standing academic collaboration, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram visited the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad on Monday to strengthen institutional ties.

The association between CDM and Osmania University was cemented through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 14 1994 and has evolved over the last three decades. Osmania University collaborates with CDM in curating the content and conduct of the flagship academic programme - Higher Defence Management Course and grants the post-graduate degree in management studies.

Since the academic year 1994–95, 3494 Indian officers and 213 officers from 34 friendly countries have been conferred the Master of Management Studies (MMS) degree by Osmania University.

During his visit, Prof. Molugaram was briefed by the Commandant and senior faculty members of the college. He was briefed on the evolution, structure, and strategic impact of the HDMC curriculum, which is designed to equip senior military leaders with advanced competencies in management science, decision-making, operational logistics, resource optimisation, leadership, and formulation of national security strategy.

Prof. Molugaram expressed his appreciation for the academic depth and practical relevance of the HDMC programme. He noted that the college has consistently upheld academic rigour while aligning its andragogy with national strategic objectives. Under the Chair of Excellence program of OU introduced in 2005, 33 officers of CDM have been awarded PhD degrees.

The Vice Chancellor complimented the efforts of CDM to create domains of Specialisation in promotion of defence exports, cyber security and forensics as well as Indian strategic culture and inaugurated the domain awareness room named ‘Kurukshetra’.

Major General Harsh Chhibber, the Commandant of CDM acknowledged the pivotal role of Osmania University in academically validating the HDMC, thereby ensuring that the rigorous professional military education received by the participants gets due recognition in the academic domain.

He emphasized that the partnership reinforces the credibility and value of the course, creating pathways for further academic pursuits and professional growth for the participants.

The visit included an interactive session with the faculty and a campus tour, showcasing world class academic facilities and learning resources available at the college. Discussions also focused on future opportunities for joint research, curriculum enhancement and faculty exchange to further elevate the academic collaboration.