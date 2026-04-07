OU to Conduct Free General Studies Test on April 12 for Civil Services Aspirants

Hyderabad: The Civil Services Academy of Osmania University is organizing a free test on general studies on April 12 from 10 am to 1 pm for students preparing for civil services and group examinations.

The brochure for the test series was formally released by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized that, along with academic excellence, students of Osmania University should strive to excel in national and state-level competitive examinations.

He noted that such grand tests would significantly help students enhance their preparation and performance. The Director of the Academy, Dr. Konda Nageshwar, informed that this initiative aims to provide a valuable opportunity for aspirants to assess and improve their preparation. He urged students to make the best use of this free test.

Dr. Konda further stated that interested candidates can register free of cost through a Google form. Due to the overwhelming response, only those candidates who complete registration and report on time will be allowed to take the test.

The Academy Coordinator, Dr. Vijay Kumar, and Director, Dr. Konda Nageshwar, jointly appealed to all Osmania University students to utilize this high-quality, standard-based free Grand Test for their academic and competitive success.