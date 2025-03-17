OU students taken into preventive custody

Hyderabad:Osmania University (OU) police took students who protested on the Art College premises on Monday into preventive custody. The students, majorly activists of ABVP and joint action committee (JAC), protested demanding the withdrawal of a circular that bans protests within the campus.

At least five ABVP student activists were taken into custody first. Later, the police also arrested several JAC members. However, the ABVP and JAC leaders said that arrests would not stop them from fighting for their democratic rights within the campus.



Police said the protesters were released in the evening.



A circular from the OU, released on March 13 stated all kinds of protests were banned inside the campus.