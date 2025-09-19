OU Students Demand Merit-based Promotions

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University have demanded that faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme (CAS) strictly follow merit and research quality, without bias or irregularities. They also sought the immediate release of the Prof. Tirupathi Rao Committee report, which investigated past allegations of malpractice in promotions.

Interviews for promotions from assistant professor to associate professor, associate professor to professor, and professor to senior professor began on September 16, marking the first such exercise since Prof. Kumar Molugaram assumed charge as Osmania University Vice Chancellor. While the process has raised hopes of fairness, students fear it could mirror flaws of earlier rounds unless transparency is ensured.

“Promotions should go only to those with proven research credentials. If past mistakes are repeated, we will be forced to protest,” said Lenin, a student representative. Another leader, Nelli Satya, pointed out that nearly two years have passed since the government promised reforms, but has not yet released the Tirupathi Rao report.

Constituted to probe irregularities in faculty promotions under the previous administration, the committee’s findings remain unpublished. Students argued that keeping the report under wraps undermines accountability. “Its findings must be made public if the university wants to rebuild trust,” they said.

They also flagged the shortage of teaching staff, warning that unfilled vacancies could cost the university crucial research grants from funding agencies. “Immediate steps are needed to fill vacant posts or OU risks losing its standing as a research hub,” said another participant. Students stressed that their demands go beyond fairness in promotions, touching on the university’s academic standards and institutional credibility.