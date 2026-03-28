OU Student Groups Demand SC Status for Dalit Christians

Hyderabad:Student and community groups at Osmania University have called for granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians, terming it a matter of constitutional justice.

Organisations including Christian Students JAC, OU JAC, IS JAC and BVP said the Presidential Order of 1950 restricts SC status to Hindus, later extended to Sikhs and Buddhists, but excludes Christians and Muslims.



They argued that many Dalit Christians continue to face caste-based discrimination and poor socio-economic conditions despite conversion. “Conversion has not changed ground realities,” the organisers said.



Referring to recommendations such as the Ranganath Misra Commission, they demanded removal of religious restrictions and extension of SC status through legislative changes, stating that equal rights must apply regardless of religion.

