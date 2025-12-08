OU Staff Rally For Pension Cover As Exclusion Continues

HYDERABAD: With no pension cover in sight for employees appointed after the year 2004, Osmania University staff held a rally on Monday urging the government to end what they called an unfair and long delayed exclusion that has left many anxious about their future.

About 150 teaching and non-teaching employees marched from the Arts College to the university’s administrative building. They said Osmania University is the only state university in Telangana where permanent staff appointed after 2004 were outside both the contributory pension scheme and the old pension scheme. Many said this is difficult to explain when employees in newer universities already have pension protection.

Faculty also released a joint statement before the rally acknowledging the progress the university has made this year under Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, including better national rankings, more than ₹75-crore in extramural funding, semiconductor research and new academic programmes in AI and data science.

At the administrative building, faculty spoke about the strain the delay in their pensions had caused., “We have served the university for years, yet we do not know how we will manage after retirement. This is not a small worry. It affects our families and our plans,” Prof G. Malleshem said.

Prof. Kavitha Devi said many staff felt forgotten. “When every other state university has resolved this, it is painful that only OU is left out. We are not asking for anything extraordinary. We want the same security others already have,” she said.

Prof G. Naresh Reddy added, “We hope the government will close this chapter. People have waited silently for too long, and the uncertainty has become harder to carry.”

Vice Chancellor’s officer on special duty S Jithendra Kumar Naik assured the gathering that the administration would continue pressing for a resolution. “The concern is genuine. We will do everything we can to support the faculty,” he said.

Staff wanted Prof. Molugaram to place their representation before the Chief Minister and requested the education department act quickly so that employees appointed after 2004 finally receive pension protection in line with other state universities.