OU Secures NBA Accreditation for 4 PG Programmes

DC Correspondent
1 Jan 2025 12:00 AM IST
University College of Engineering, Osmania University. (Image: Youtube)

Hyderabad: The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has granted accreditation to four postgraduate programmes offered by the University College of Engineering (Autonomous), Osmania University. The accreditation, valid from the academic year 2024-25, extends until June 30, 2027.

The accredited programmes include industrial drives and control, power systems and power electronic systems under the Department of Electrical Engineering, and digital systems under the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering.

An NBA expert committee visited the facilities from November 29 to December 1. In a statement, the college administration expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
