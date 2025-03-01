OU scientists discover new bat species in Sri Lanka

Hyderabad: A research led by Osmania University’s Dr Bhargavi Srinivasulu, in collaboration with an international team, has discovered a new species of leaf-nosed bat in Sri Lanka, and carved out a kind of bat found only in India as a distinct sub-species.

Named Hipposideros srilankaensis, the species was identified through field studies, morphological examinations and genetic analysis. The research has been published in the international taxonomy journal Zootaxa.

“Bats play a crucial role in ecosystems, and understanding their diversity is essential for conservation,” Dr Srinivasulu explained, on why the study was necessary. Bats are vital as pollinators, seed dispersers and natural pest controllers, though they did get a bad image during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decade-long study also led to a taxonomic revision of Hipposideros galeritus, a bat species found in South Asia. Researchers confirmed that Hipposideros brachyotus, previously considered a subspecies of H. galeritus, is actually a distinct species found only in India. The Sri Lankan population, earlier grouped under H. galeritus, has now been classified as Hipposideros srilankaensis.

The study involved experts from Osmania University, the Zoological Survey of India, the University of Ruhuna, Rajarata University, the University of Colombo, all from Sri Lanka, the Prince of Songkla University of Thailand, and the University of Reading of England.

Their findings were based on fieldwork across forests and caves in Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, combined with detailed morphological, genetic and echolocation call analyses.

“This discovery highlights Sri Lanka’s incredible biodiversity and the importance of collaborative research,” said Dr Srinivasulu.

The newly identified species is distinguished by its broad noseleaf, unique ear shape and distinct cranial features. Genetic studies confirmed its separation from H. galeritus and H. brachyotus, underscoring the need for precise taxonomic classification in bat populations.

Dr Tharaka Kusuminda, who conducted fieldwork in Sri Lanka, emphasised the importance of conservation. “This is a significant milestone in Sri Lankan bat research. It is the country’s first true endemic bat species and highlights the urgent need for protection,” he said.

The research also revealed significant genetic variations in H. galeritus populations across Southeast Asia, suggesting the existence of more undiscovered species. “This is just the beginning — many bat species may still be waiting to be found,” said Prof. C. Srinivasulu of Osmania University.

The discovery of Hipposideros srilankaensis underscores the need for continued research and conservation efforts. The research team plans to explore more understudied regions in Southeast Asia to uncover additional hidden species and contribute to global biodiversity conservation.