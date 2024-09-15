OU Prof Honoured With Prestigious National Award

Hyderabad: Prof. Perumalla Naveen Kumar, director (infrastructure and estate) and Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at Osmania University, was honoured with the prestigious Prof. K. Sreenivasan Memorial IETE National Award for 2024. The accolade was presented during the 67th Annual IETE Technical Convention at IES University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, during the weekend.

Prof. Kumar was awarded for his contribution to teaching, research, and innovation in the field of ECE. With over 120 research publications and multiple books to his credit, Prof. Kumar has played a pivotal role in several national-level projects, including those with ISRO and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Among his many achievements is the establishment of the Advanced GNSS Research Laboratory at Osmania University, a state-of-the-art facility created in collaboration with ISRO. His initiatives also include the launch of 'Osmania TV', an educational platform that aims to enhance the university’s digital presence.

Prof. Naveen Kumar is also an accomplished author, having written multiple books that have contributed to the academic discourse in the field of electronics and communication engineering, the university said, in a statement. His work in the domain of research and innovation has brought significant recognition to Osmania University, cementing its reputation as a centre of academic excellence.



The Prof. K. Sreenivasan Memorial IETE National Award is conferred annually by the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) to individuals who have made notable contributions to their respective fields.

The university fraternity celebrated the award, expressing pride in Prof. Naveen Kumar’s accomplishments and his continuous efforts to elevate the university's academic and research capabilities.