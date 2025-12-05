OU Prepares Redevelopment Proposals

Hyderabad: A set of redevelopment proposals for Osmania University is being prepared for approval and discussion during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit on December 10. Officials involved in the planning said the Chief Minister has assured that cost will not be a constraint and that final decisions must reflect the views of students and teaching staff.

Vice-Chancellor Moluguram Kumar said the redevelopment models are designed to modernise the campus without losing its identity. “We want a campus that meets future needs while protecting what is historically important to Osmania University,” he said, adding that non-heritage structures that are too expensive to repair may be replaced with new buildings.

He added that the Chief Minister is expected to examine each model in detail when he meets the academic and administrative teams.

The proposals include adding 10 per cent extra capacity to all new hostels and academic blocks, using urban forestry funds for campus forest areas, and improving water security through conservation and the creation of new sources. Plans also include cycle tracks, walking paths and symbolic installations recognising the student movements that shaped Osmania University.

Ahead of the visit, officials said the Chief Minister will inspect hostels and academic blocks. Development models will be displayed across the campus, and a dedicated website and drop boxes will be set up to collect feedback. The internal timeline aims to finalise the redevelopment plan by the end of the month.

Students and faculty say they are waiting for the visit with cautious optimism. Student leader Hanish B said, “We want action that changes daily life on campus. After years of delays, we cannot afford another round of promises.”

Senior advisers Vem Narender Reddy and Kesava Rao, Arts College Principal Prof. C. Kaseem and other officials are said to be coordinating preparations for the review.