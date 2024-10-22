OU Police Arrests Film Producer for Forging Land Papers

Hyderabad: Telugu film producer Burgula Sivaramakrishna was reportedly arrested by Osmania University police on Tuesday for his alleged attempt to acquire 84 acres of government land worth crores at Raidurgam by fabricating title deeds. He is reportedly in police custody and is being questioned.

Along with the accused-producer, the police reportedly detained his associates Chandrasekhar and Lingam Goud. A special team formed by the OU police station is further probing into the investigation.

The case relates to Sivaramakrishna’s attempt to forge land documents for a government land in his favour based on the link documents acquired with help of K. Chandrasekhar, senior assistant at the state archeology department.

In 2003, the state government filed a case in the court against fake documents and fought legal battles from the High Court to the Supreme Court. On February 3, 2022, the High Court dismissed the orders of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, which without jurisdiction, ordered CCLA to hand over the disputed land to Lorvens Projects Pvt Ltd and Syed Rahimullah Hussaini.

While faulting the interference of the HRC in a land dispute, the High Court on April 27, 2022 issued orders in favour of private parties by erroneously believing in the authenticity of fake documents submitted by the respondents to be true and dismissed the state government’s claim on the prime land.

Challenging the same, the state government filed a petition before the Supreme Court and on verification by the court it was proved that the accused had forged and fabricated documents.

The Supreme Court dismissed the claims of the accused Lingamaiah and Burugula Shiva Ramakrishna over the title of land measuring 84 acres 30 guntas in survey number 46 of Raidurg village under Serilingampally mandal in Rangareddy district.