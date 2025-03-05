 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

OU Non-Teaching Staff Seek Job Regularisation, Meet CM Adviser

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 12:51 AM IST

Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy, Congress in-charge of Uppal constituency, took concerns of Osmania University’s non-teaching contract staff to the Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy.

OU Non-Teaching Staff Seek Job Regularisation, Meet CM Adviser
x
Yedla Anjaiah urged the government to regularise their jobs or offer time-scale pay.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: Mandumula Parameshwar Reddy, Congress in-charge of Uppal constituency, took concerns of Osmania University’s non-teaching contract staff to the Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy.

Yedla Anjaiah, the non-teaching contract staff association’s president, stated that their salaries were too low to sustain a decent life. He urged the government to regularise their jobs or offer time-scale pay. Narender Reddy assured them of a fair resolution.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
osmania university Vem Narender Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X