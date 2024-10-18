OU LLB Admissions Tomorrow

Hyderabad:The Post Graduate College of Law, Osmania University, Basheerbagh will hold spot admissions on October 19 (Saturday) for 19 vacant seats in its LLB (5-year degree) self-finance programme.

Eligible candidates who have qualified Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET-2024) can apply.



Eligible candidates have to submit their applications before 10.00 am on October 19 at the college in Basheerbagh. The seats are distributed across categories, including OC, SC, ST, and BC. For further details, candidates can contact the college directly.





