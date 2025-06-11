OU Launches 9 Certificate Courses via Portal

Hyderabad: To meet the growing demand of flexible, skill-based education, especially in areas like public administration, social work and disaster management, Osmania University has launched nine online certificate courses for the July-December 2025 semester. Open to anyone regardless of prior qualifications, the courses are being offered via the national SWAYAM portal and it includes eight undergraduate-level and one postgraduate-level option. Topics ranging from administrative theory, agrarian sociology, Indian administration, and disaster management, to specialised areas like research on social work, urban development and environmental sociology are the part of the syllabuses.

Candidates can enrol in the courses till August 31. The courses will begin on July 7 and follow the massive open online course (MOOC) format, making them accessible from anywhere in the country.

People from both academic and non-academic backgrounds can benefit from these courses, especially those aspiring for civil services, NGO work or urban development roles. “They cover theory, policy, and field-level frameworks in a structured and low-cost manner,” an official said. These MOOCs are being offered by the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) of the OU, and enrolment can be completed through the SWAYAM portal or by scanning the QR code shared by the university’s public relations office.