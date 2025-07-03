OU Gets Rs 1 Cr To Research On TG Culture

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹1 crore to Osmania University for research on the state’s culture and way of life. Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that additional studies are needed to better understand and preserve the region’s rich heritage.

Speaking as chief guest at the two-day national conference ‘Dialogue and Discourse on Diverse Themes in Arts & Social Sciences’, held at the Arts College, Osmania University, the minister warned that changing lifestyles are contributing to social problems. “Social evils, harmful habits, and unchecked spending are damaging families,” he said. He urged students, researchers, and faculty to study Telangana’s way of life in depth and to help bring about positive change, and he promised full government support for these efforts.

Vice-chancellor Professor D. Ravinder, chief patron of the event, emphasised the importance of multidisciplinary knowledge in today’s competitive world. He noted that both central and state governments are prioritising skill development, and that a new Skill University has been established to support this goal. “People with diverse skills have more job opportunities,” he said, and he praised the Arts College principal for promoting student research.

Prof. Revathi, director of the Centre for Economic and Social Sciences (CESS), underscored the value of multidisciplinary expertise in addressing political, social, and economic challenges. She expressed hope that the conference would generate solutions to current problems.

Arts College principal professor C. Kasim, who chaired the session, explained how literature can creatively convey scientific and social issues. He cited poets such as Dasarathi and Chilakamarthi Lakshmi Narasimham, who used poetry to illustrate scientific theories and political ideas.

More than 600 delegates participated in the conference, with researchers from universities across India presenting papers. Professors Nageshwar, Gattu Satyanarayana, Madhusudan, Parthasarathi, N. Venugopal, Dr. Mamidi Harikrishna, and Professor Krishna also attended and contributed their insights. The event was further graced by UGC Dean Professor Lavanya, vice-principals Dr Konda Nageshwar Rao, Dr Balu Naik, Dr P. Swathi, Dr C.S. Swathi, and numerous faculty, staff, students, and researchers.