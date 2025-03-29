OU approves Rs 750-cr Budget, faces Rs 43 cr deficit

At the Academic Senate meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram highlighted Osmania’s strong performance, including its sixth-place ranking among state public universities in NIRF 2024 and its partnerships with institutions such as Auburn University. He also noted increased faculty research visibility and investments in campus infrastructure.

The university’s Normal Fund, which covers core operations, expects receipts of Rs 772.54 crore against estimated expenditure of Rs 815.69 crore. Surplus funds from self-financing courses (Rs 16.80 crore) and exam fees are expected to offset part of the deficit.

Presenting the Budget, Prof. Ch. Sailu and Prof. Sreeramlu said the university remained focused on faculty research, student facilities and technology-driven improvements. Over the past year, Osmania University has hosted 43 seminars and conferences as part of its academic initiatives.