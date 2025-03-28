OU Announces PhD Entrance Exam Dates

HYDERABAD: Osmania University will conduct PhD entrance tests for 49 subjects from April 25 to 27, in three sessions per day. The computer-based tests will be held at test centres in Hyderabad, and candidates can download their hall tickets from April 20 via the official university website.

Admissions director Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy advised candidates to reach their test centres at least 90 minutes in advance. The exams will be conducted in three sessions from 9.30 am to 11.00 am, 12.30 pm to 2.00 pm, and 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The detailed subject-wise schedule is available on the university's website.

Separately, the university’s Centre for Distance Education has extended the deadline for admissions to various courses till March 31. Students who are not eligible through ICET for MBA and MCA courses can appear for an entrance test being held on March 28. Applications will be accepted until the morning of the test day.