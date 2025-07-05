Otters Return To Godavari Waters

ADILABAD: Otters, locally known as ‘Neeti Pillulu,’ have recently become a common sight in various water bodies and along the Godavari River, offering a unique and delightful experience for tourists and visitors in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Conservationists note that these freshwater otters are often seen frolicking on rocks and sandy banks of the Godavari, especially near Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal and Mulkalla village in Mancherial mandal. Sightings have also been reported near Muraliguda village along the Pranahita stream in Penchikalpet mandal, and in the Peddavagu stream near Chedvai village in Kagaznagar mandal.

Anand, a resident of Muraliguda, shared his experience of spotting otters in the Pranahita stream and noted that these animals are increasingly moving into local streams due to floodwaters.

In the past, otters were observed at Thurkam Cheruvu in Mamada mandal, drawing large numbers of tourists. Now, they are frequently seen in various tanks and water bodies within the Godavari River basin. Many of these tanks are interconnected with rivers, enabling the otters to move freely in search of food. Residents report that otters are regularly seen in floodwaters flowing into tanks and lakes along the Godavari in the former Adilabad district. Young villagers have been capturing photos and videos of otters in local tanks and sharing them on social media, generating significant interest.

This visibility has boosted public awareness of otters inhabiting these areas. Wildlife photographer Alpula Mahender from Hyderabad said he had the opportunity to photograph otters in their natural habitat at Thurkam Cheruvu.

Otters primarily feed on fish and spend most of their time in the water hunting. However, some local fishermen have raised concerns, saying the otters occasionally damage fishing nets placed in lakes, tanks, and the Godavari River.