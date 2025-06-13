OTC Sale of Abortion Pills Sparks Alarm

Hyderabad: Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits—intended for terminating pregnancies up to nine weeks—are being sold over the counter at several pharmacies in Hyderabad, in violation of prescription regulations.

Mifepristone, a key component of these kits, is classified as a Schedule H drug, which requires a doctor’s prescription. However, checks at various pharmacies revealed that chemists were selling MTP kits without verifying prescriptions, asking about gestation period or assessing possible complications. The problem is further compounded by the availability of these kits on e-commerce portals that do not ask for prescriptions or pregnancy details.

These complications can be fatal, especially when these kits are used beyond the recommended gestation period. Consisting of a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, these kits, when misused, can often cause severe bleeding and infection, or even infertility in rare cases.

In a recent incident in Adilabad, a 23-year-old woman, who was six months pregnant, died after allegedly being forced to consume an abortion pill by her husband. The husband, driven by a superstition that pregnant women should not participate in rituals associated with entering a new house, reportedly gave her the pill without informing her of its purpose. She suffered intense abdominal pain and heavy bleeding and died shortly afterwards.

Dr Nabat Lakhani, a women's holistic healthcare provider, told Deccan Chronicle that she regularly treats patients with complications arising from the unsupervised use of abortion pills. “These pills are meant to be used strictly within 7–9 weeks of pregnancy. However, people often see them as just another tablet and take them casually. We have seen cases of severe haemorrhage, infections and even uterine rupture,” she said.

She further added the problem gets worse when not reported immediately. “In severe cases, especially if the patient delays coming in, sepsis (reaction to an infection) can occur. While minor complications can be treated in a few days, severe cases may require weeks of hospitalisation and long-term follow-up, including mental health support.”

She attributed the rise in such cases to poor regulatory enforcement and a lack of public awareness. “Many pharmacies don’t ask any questions. Pills are handed out as a quick fix, sometimes even without confirmation of pregnancy. A 2020 study by the Ipas Development Foundation revealed that around 81 per cent of abortions in India occur outside medical facilities, often via pharmacies or informal providers.”

Dr Lakhani stressed the need for greater awareness and sex education. “Most of the patients we see are young and unmarried. We must normalise conversations around pre-marital sex and contraception to prevent such cases.” Authorities have yet to take strict action against the unregulated sale of these drugs, even as experts warn of growing risks to women's health.