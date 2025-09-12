Osmansagar Gates Opened, Musi River Flow Rises

Hyderabad: Osmansagar reservoir has reached full capacity with heavy inflows from upstream areas. Officials have opened six gates, releasing 2,562 cusecs of water into the Musi river. The reservoir continues to receive around 2,000 cusecs of inflow.

With the increased discharge, water levels in the Musi river have risen. As water overflowed onto the culvert between Narsingi and Manchirevula, authorities closed the route to commuters as a precaution. Residents of low-lying areas along the Musi have been placed on alert due to the heavy flow.



