Osmania University Scientists Develop Microbial Product to Detoxify Pesticide-Contaminated Soils

Scientists at Osmania University's Department of Microbiology developed a microbial process that reduces pesticide residues in soil by up to 90% in three weeks, offering a potential solution for Indian agriculture. Led by Professor Sandeepta Burgula, the three-year study identified 12 microbial strains from heavily sprayed agricultural lands, with five selected for their ability to degrade toxic chemicals.

In lab tests, these microbes were applied to red and black soil samples contaminated with pesticides at four to five times normal levels. Within three weeks, pesticide levels dropped by 75–90% under natural light and air conditions. The microbes’ rapid reproduction—doubling every 40 minutes at 37°C—contributed to their success. Published in the Brazilian Journal of Microbiology, the research has gained international attention for its detox potential.

The team now plans field trials on fruit and vegetable fields near Hyderabad, collaborating with local farmers to assess soil and crop safety. Efforts are underway to make the solution affordable and accessible for small farmers without additional chemicals or costly technology.

Addressing long-term pesticide buildup in Indian agriculture, which reduces crop yields, fertility and poses health risks, this microbial method offers a sustainable alternative to conventional chemical-based detox. If field trials succeed, the solution could significantly improve soil health nationwide. The team is applying for a patent and exploring partnerships to scale up production and distribution, transforming an academic project into a vital tool for sustainable agriculture.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.