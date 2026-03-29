Osmania University Scholar Selected for Prestigious Oxford Conference

Pottepaka Sandeep Kumar, a PhD candidate in Political Science at Osmania University, has been selected to present his research at the prestigious Political Studies Association Annual Conference 2026, to be held at the University of Oxford, UK.

The conference, themed “Political Studies Futures,” is the flagship event of the UK’s premier political science body, bringing together over 900 academicians from leading global universities including Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, and the London School of Economics. In this highly competitive forum, Sandeep Kumar stands out as one of the few representatives from India and the only participant from South India.

His paper, “Populism, Welfare and the Discerning Voter,” examines welfare politics and analyses how neoliberal economic constraints shape voter behaviour and electoral outcomes in Telangana.

He holds an M.Phil and Master’s degree from the University of Hyderabad and has participated in the International Public Policy Association (IPPA) Winter School in France. His article has been accepted for publication in Economic and Political Weekly (forthcoming), and he offers critical commentary on contemporary political issues across platforms such as The Wire, Outlook India, and The News Minute.

Hailing from Dacharam (Mothkur) in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Sandeep Kumar’s selection marks a significant academic milestone and reflects the growing global recognition of research emerging from Indian universities.