Osmania University Professor Gets Global Recognition

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s dean of the faculty of management Prof. D. Sreeramulu has been accorded the Global Power Leader Award, 2024, recognising his leadership and contributions to management education. The award was presented at the New South Wales Parliament in Sydney on December 12 by the World Consulting and Research Corporation International in collaboration with the Malcolm Macdonald Academy.

Prof. Sreeramulu shared his achievement with Osmania University’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Kumar Molugaram, who congratulated him, calling the award a “remarkable milestone” that improves the university’s global reputation. Accompanying Prof. Sreeramulu at the event were senior faculty members from the Department of Business Management, including Prof. Y. Jahangir and Prof. Smitha Sambrani.