Osmania University Observes Praja Palana Dinotsavam

Hyderabad: Osmania University marked Praja Palana Dinotsavam with a celebration at the iconic Arts College building, bringing together all its campus and constituent colleges for the significant occasion. The celebrations were led by registrar Prof. P. Laxminarayana.



He was joined by Prof. D. Reddiya Naik, officer on special duty to the Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Syeda Talath Sulthana, Principal of Arts College. Dr B. Ram Shepherd, Vice Principal, deans, principals, heads of departments and members of the teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from the university to uphold Telangana’s rich democratic values and heritage, with Osmania University pledging to continue its efforts in advancing the state through its contributions in education and research.