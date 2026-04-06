Osmania University Invites Applications for Summer Internship on 3D Printing

Hyderabad: Osmania University has invited applications for a four-week summer internship on 3D printing and its applications, starting May 11. The last date to apply is May 6.The programme is being offered by the Centre for Product Design, Development and Additive Manufacturing (CPDDAM) in association with the department of mechanical engineering, University College of Engineering (A), Osmania University. It will be conducted in hybrid mode.

The internship is open to BE, BTech, ME and MTech students from Mechanical, CSE, ECE, AI and ML, Civil, Electrical, Biomedical and related engineering streams.

Vice Chancellors Prof. Kumar Molugaram of Osmania University and Prof. Raja Shekhar Bellamkonda of the Yogi Vemana University released the flyer for the programme. Officials said the programme aimed to help students build skills in emerging areas like additive manufacturing using facilities available at the centre.