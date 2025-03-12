 Top
Osmania University Hostel Inmates Protest After Razor Blade Found in Dinner

Telangana
PTI
12 March 2025 11:49 AM IST

Students demand justice and seek intervention from the Vice Chancellor after the unsettling discovery in the hostel mess

Hyderabad: A group of students of the Osmania University (OU) here held a protest after allegedly discovering a razor blade in a curry served at their hostel mess, prompting the varsity authorities to form a committee to investigate the matter.

The students from the New Godavari hostel gathered on the campus on Tuesday night with the food container and demanded justice. They insisted that the OU Vice Chancellor address their concerns over the issue.
According to the students, a razor blade was found in the meal served for dinner in the hostel mess. A committee has been constituted to look into the incident, an OU official told PTI on Wednesday.
