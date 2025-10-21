Osmania University Defends Faculty Promotions

HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) has defended its recent round of faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), dismissing allegations of irregularities and insisting that all promotions were merit-based and transparent. The promotions, finalised on September 29, spanned 41 departments and included eight senior professors, 33 professors and 54 associate professors. University officials said the entire process was video-recorded and conducted in the presence of external subject experts to ensure fairness.

“There is a clear distinction between eligibility and entitlement,” Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram said. “Promotion is not just a matter of years of service — it demands consistent research output, publications in reputed journals and measurable contributions to the university’s growth.”

The controversy erupted after a section of faculty alleged delays and favouritism in the CAS process, claiming that some eligible candidates were denied promotions. The university clarified that a few applications had been deferred because the candidates failed to meet the qualitative benchmarks in research and publications. “Those who could not fulfil the criteria have been advised to reapply in the next cycle,” an official said.

Faculty members who served on the selection panels supported the university’s position. Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, dean of sciences, said he attended the interviews and found the procedure “entirely transparent and impartial.” Prof. B. Lavanya, dean of development and UGC affairs, said the process was “carried out with utmost diligence to recognise truly deserving faculty.”

The university also criticised the actions of a few former office-bearers of the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA), whose term expired in September 2024. It accused them of “misusing expired letterheads” and “circulating misleading information” to create confusion. Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy warned that any such misuse would invite disciplinary and legal action.

Officials reiterated that Osmania University’s priority was to uphold academic quality and institutional accountability. “We are committed to transparent governance and performance-based growth,” the Registrar said. “Promotions recognise excellence — they are earned, not assumed.”