Osmania University Block Grant Raised by Rs 50.59 Cr

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) received a financial boost from the Telangana government, with its block grant rising by Rs 50.59 crore to Rs 542.68 crore and an additional Rs 100 crore allocated for infrastructure development. The funding is expected to modernise facilities, enhance research capabilities, and improve the overall academic environment of the university.

“This historic increase in funding is a testament to the government’s recognition of Osmania University’s vital role in shaping the future of Telangana,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram. He said that the

additional financial support would help the university meet global educational challenges by expanding research, upgrading learning resources, and recruiting top faculty.

The Rs 100 crore infrastructure grant is set to transform classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and digital learning tools, directly benefiting students and faculty members. University officials said these improvements will create a more competitive and innovative academic ecosystem.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the institution’s teaching and non-teaching staff, Prof. Molugaram thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior officials from the finance and higher education departments.