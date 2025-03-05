Osmania Hospital Revamps Infection Control Measures

Hyderabad: The doctors and nursing staff at Osmania General Hospital have enhanced patient care by ramping up their efforts in preventing infections and tackling anti-microbial resistance. Various suggestions were made on Wednesday as the Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Committee(HICC) completed its 100 sessions.





The team members shared their experiences and highlighted the impact of increased awareness and adherence to infection prevention protocols, resulting in improved patient outcomes.The key initiatives undertaken by the HICC include development of checklists to calculate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that would track the number of Hospital Associated Infections (HAI) such as CAUTI (Catheter-associatedUrinary Tract Infection), CLABSI (Central Line-associated Bloodstream Infection), VAP (Ventilator-associated Pneumonia) and SSI (Surgical Site Infection).The committee also advised nursing officers to conduct daily audits for patient safety. Further, prescription audits and collection of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) data would be done by Clinical Pharmacology department.Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfection in high-risk areas, air sampling to monitor environmental safety within operating rooms, regular cleaning of water tanks, conducting workshops and providing departmental trainings on IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) to all employees and students, were some of the other suggestions made.The HICC includes Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahay, superintendent as chairperson and other members who focus on enhancing quality of patient care.