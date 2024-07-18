Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Osmania General Hospital Performs Advanced Liver Transplant on Three-Year-Old

Telangana
DC Correspondent
17 July 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Osmania General Hospital Performs Advanced Liver Transplant on Three-Year-Old
x
Patients at Osmania General Hospital. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital performed an advanced liver donor transplant procedure on July 3. Dr Madhusudan and his team of surgical gastroenterology and liver transplantation specialists transplanted a part of Modugu Amla’s liver to her three-year-old son Aditya. They recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. The hospital said it had performed 30 liver transplants, including eight paediatric liver transplants. Patients affected with congenital biliary atresia, NISCH syndrome and Wilson disease have been treated successfully.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Osmania Hospital Hyderabad Surgery 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick