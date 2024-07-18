Osmania General Hospital Performs Advanced Liver Transplant on Three-Year-Old

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Osmania General Hospital performed an advanced liver donor transplant procedure on July 3. Dr Madhusudan and his team of surgical gastroenterology and liver transplantation specialists transplanted a part of Modugu Amla’s liver to her three-year-old son Aditya. They recovered and were discharged on Tuesday. The hospital said it had performed 30 liver transplants, including eight paediatric liver transplants. Patients affected with congenital biliary atresia, NISCH syndrome and Wilson disease have been treated successfully.





