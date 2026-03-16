Osmania General Hospital Introduces Free 3D-Printed Artificial Limbs for Amputees

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has introduced lightweight 3D-printed artificial limbs for poor patients who have undergone amputations due to trauma or diabetic complications.

In a statement, the hospital said the new facility, added to the services of the existing Foot Care Centre at OGH, Hyderabad, was inaugurated by hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay.

The service will function under the aegis of the endocrinology, general surgery and orthopaedic departments. Artificial limbs will be provided to patients who undergo amputations because of trauma or gangrenous diabetic ulcers.

The limbs are being made using advanced technology, lightweight material and 3D printing to match the exact dimensions of individual patients. The hospital said the limbs are light and enable patients to walk more easily without pressure effects. Each artificial limb costs around Rs 25,000 and is being supplied free of cost to needy patients.

The Rogi Sahayata Trust will facilitate the free supply of these artificial limbs and extend continued support for the benefit of needy patients, the statement said.

On Monday, 10 patients with lower-limb amputations were provided with the lightweight 3D-printed artificial limbs. Among them was one patient with amputations in both lower limbs, who was given artificial limbs for both legs free of cost.

Patients can approach the Foot Care Centre or the endocrinology and orthopaedic departments for the facility. After certification by doctors, measurements will be taken and sent to the maker, who will then supply the artificial limbs.