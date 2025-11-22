OSD: Fool-Proof Arrangements Needed for Inter

Hyderabad:Ajith Reddy, officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister, said fool-proof arrangements were needed at every level for the Intermediate Public Examinations next year. He spent the day at the Intermediate Board’s command control room at Vidya Bhavan and checked the functioning of the CCTV network, facial recognition attendance system, and the IVRS at the 430 government junior colleges.

He said the attendance system had reduced absenteeism and brought clarity to how colleges were being managed, after watching the real-time feed of student and staff attendance. He added that the facial-recognition set-up had contributed to improved attendance, effective management of employee resources, and transparency in daily operations.



Officials briefed Ajith Reddy about how the CCTV grid has curbed movement inside campuses and created a stronger sense of safety for students.

Ajith Reddy also asked about grievance calls handled through the IVRS. Officers told him that student concerns were being resolved more promptly than before, and he said that the changes “must continue through the exam season”. He also reviewed the human resource management system portal and said it has reduced manual handling of files.

Special officers assigned by TGBIE will stay in the junior colleges for three days to check how data is being recorded and to confirm that the academic year workflow is running without gaps. Krishna Aditya, Director, TGBIE, said the department will continue to check these systems across all colleges so that feedback from the field can arrive faster and corrections can be made during the year.