Orphaned Woman Pleads For Govt Support

Hyderabad: K. Rajamani, 26, who lost her husband in last week’s heavy rain has been making repeated visits to the offices of the GHMC and the HYDRAA, pleading for the recovery of his body and immediate government compensation to support herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old son.

The family, residents of Parsigutta for the past three years, has been left devastated following the incident on September 19 when her husband, Dinesh, was washed away in a sudden surge of water following a cloudburst in the area.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, K. Arun, brother of the bereaved woman, said, “We are orphans. I studied in Montfort School, while she grew up at the Ashakiran Foundation. After her education, civil society members helped her marry J. Dinesh, who worked as an delivery agent.”

On the day of the tragedy, Dinesh had gone to a friend’s house to carry out some repair work. “While working, he slipped into an open nala where work was left incomplete due to pending sewage works. A girl who witnessed the incident also slipped, but her family managed to rescue her. By the time people rushed to help, my brother-in-law was washed away,” Arun recounted.

Since then, the family has been running from one office to another in search of assistance. “We met GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan and Hyderabad collector Harichandana Dasari, but have not received any information about compensation. As we are orphans, my sister has been struggling for the past 11 days. We either need a job for her or immediate compensation,” he said.