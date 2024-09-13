Organize Ganesh idols immersion without political influence: Ponnam

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Friday called upon the people to organize the immersion of Ganesh idols processions on September 17 without any political influence. No political rallies would be allowed on September 17, he said categorically.



Reviewing the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of the centralized immersion of Ganesh idols from Balapur, he sought the cooperation of people in successful conduct of the event in a peaceful manner.

Following instructions from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said that the district administration already conducted a series of meetings with departments concerned and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi for the immersion of idols at lakes and tanks in the GHMC limits.

Prabhakar, who is also Hyderabad in-charge Minister, said the police department would take necessary steps to avoid any traffic inconvenience in twin cities. He asked the police and revenue departments to work in coordination to respond in case of any problem on the immersion day.

Seeking the cooperation of the elected representatives for the smooth conduct of the immersion processions, he said the State government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring law and order effectively during the celebrations.

Those trying to spread false information and circulate provocative messages on social media platforms would be dealt with firmly, he warned.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty said the district administration issued guidelines to departments concerned for organizing the immersion in hassle-free manner. Necessary measures would be taken at the pandals at Balapur and Khairatabad ganesh idols, he said.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said the police department was on high alert in the wake of the Ganesh festival.